Police are trying to find out if a young woman in Derry is ok.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A young female spoke to a member of the public at 08:40am this morning (Sunday) along the walkway at Coshowen.

"If this was you could you please contact us urgently on 999 or 101. We are simply wishing to ensure you are safe and well.

The female is described as being in her late teens/early 20's with dark hair. She was wearing a blue top, black leggings and white boots.

"If any member of the public sees this person can we ask that you please contact us urgently (police reference 607 of 16/05/21)."