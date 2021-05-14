Seven years after new council formed - Derry-Strabane boundary being review

A review of the boundary of Derry City and Strabane District Council is underway.

Government Boundaries Commissioner Sarah Havlin has outlined further details about her review of the 11 district council boundaries and the proposed timetable and process for public consultation.

This includes publishing a short information video to outline the review process and highlighting why and how people can get involved.

This also coincides with the start of a series of ‘Meet the Commissioner’ briefing events with council representatives from across all 11 councils.

By the end of July this year, the Commissioner plans to publish provisional proposals, outlining any proposed changes to local government boundaries.

The closing date for written submissions about these provisional proposals will be September 21 this year. After this, a series of public hearings will be held to gather further feedback and these will be subject to the relevant covid-19 public health guidance at that time.

Thereafter, there will be a period of analysis of the representations and public hearing reports, before the preparation of revised proposals which will again be subject to further consultation.

The review is something that by law has to happen every eight-12 years and although the last review took place in 2008/09 with the final recommendations from that providing the basis for the last review of local government boundaries which after legislation and elections etc, took effect from 2015 when the new councils came into being.

The last review, which saw Derry City Council and Strabane District Council combine to make Derry City and Strabane District Council, coincided with the change in local government which saw the significant change from 26 to 11 councils so was more substantial in nature.

This review will take into account changes in electoral changes/housing changes among other things since 2009 and make recommendation on the boundaries of the 11 current districts and the various wards that make them up.

It’s hard to know what the initial proposals will show as modelling/electoral analysis etc is ongoing but there may well be some local government boundaries changing.

The review will also examine the potential for changes to the names of local wards to reflect local considerations.

The review, when completed next year, will then need to be legislated on before any actual boundary changes would take effect.

Boundary Commissioner, Sarah Havlin, is encouraging everyone with an interest to get involved in what she described 'this important review.' everyone with an interest to get involved.

“We have also published an information video to highlight how and why people should get involved. The outcomes will inform the make-up of local government in the foreseeable future and will consider the impact of electorate changes since 2009 and other recent developments.

“The process is about independently ensuring electoral equality and fairness across Northern Ireland, with the aim that all the wards within a district should, as far as possible, have a similar number of electors.

“With that I mind, it’s important that we hear the views of local people and their representatives on these matters, and I would encourage people to regularly check our website and social media channels for more information on how they can have their voice heard in this process.”

Review details can be found at https://www. lgbc-ni.org.uk/ or via Twitter and Facebook @LGBCNI.