Men arrested in connection with the murder of an RUC officer in Derry in 1993 have been released

Three men who were being questioned by police in connection with the murder of an RUC officer in Derry in 1993 have been released.

The men, aged, 48, 59 and 62, were arrested in Derry on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the murder of Constable Michael Ferguson.

Constable Ferguson, from Omagh, was shot twice, at close range, in the back of the head by an IRA gunman in Shipquay Street on January 23, 1993.

The 21-year-old Catholic policeman was on duty at the time and was taken to Altnagevlin Hospital but died from his injuries.

One man was jailed in 2015 in connection with the murder.