Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Men arrested in connection with the murder of an RUC officer in Derry in 1993 have been released

Michael Ferguson was shot dead on Shipquay Street

Man arrested in connection with the murder of an RUC officer in Derry in 1993

Michael Fegruson was shot dead in Derry in 1993.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Three men who were being questioned by police in connection with the murder of an RUC officer in Derry in 1993 have been released. 

The men, aged, 48, 59 and 62, were arrested in Derry on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the murder of Constable Michael Ferguson.

Constable Ferguson, from Omagh, was shot twice, at close range, in the back of the head by an IRA gunman in Shipquay Street on January 23, 1993.

The 21-year-old Catholic policeman was on duty at the time and was taken to Altnagevlin Hospital but died from his injuries.

One man was jailed in 2015 in connection with the murder.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie