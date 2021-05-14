Today's the day when Gregory Campbell finds up if he will be DUP deputy leader

Derry man Gregory Campbell will find out later today if he is successful in becoming deputy leader of the DUP.

The East Derry MP and former Derry city councillor is one of three candidates seeking to succeed Nigel Dodds who announced earlier in the month that he would not be seeking re-election.

MLAs Paula Bradley and Paul Frew, who represent North Belfast and North Antrim respectively, are also contesting the position.

Nominations for the DUP leader and deputy leader posts closed at 5pm on Thursday last, with the election taking place tomorrow when the DUP’s electoral college of 28 MLAs and eight MPs will vote by secret ballot.

The election will also take place tomorrow to find the party's replacement for Arelene Foster who has resigned as both party leader and First Minister.

MLA Edwin Poots and MP Jeffrey Donaldson, who both respresent the Lagan Valley constituency, are contesting the post, with Agriculture Minister Poots the slight favourite to win the fight.

Each nominated candidate for the leader of the party will be given 10 minutes to speak to an online meeting and each candidate for deputy leader will be given five minutes to speak, before the vote will take place by secret ballot at 11am, with the results expected by 5pm.

All the candidates for both positions have been banned by the DUP press office from doing interviews about the contests.