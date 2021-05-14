New leader and deputy leader of the DUP will be revealed later today

Contact
Gregory Campbell will find out today if he is to be the new deputy leader of the DUP.
The DUP will have a new leader and deputy leader by 5pm this evening.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson are bidding to succeed Arlene Foster.
She steps down as DUP leader on May 28 and First Minister at the end of June.
There are three candidates in the running to be deputy leader.
They are Derry MP Gregory Campbell and MLAs Paul Frew, of North Antrim, and Paula Bradley, of North Belfast.
It is the first time in the party's 50-year history that a leadership contest has taken place.
A secret party ballot will be held at 11am today.
The announcement on the next leader is expected at about 5pm, the party has said.
The decision on the new leadership team will be made by the DUP's 36 MLAs and MPs.
A number of them have already publicly declared who they will be supporting.
However, locally, Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton has not revealed who he will be supporting.
