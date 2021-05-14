Owner of listed building in Derry to appeal £7,500 fine for carrying out unapproved work

The owner of an historic building in Derry has been fined £7,500 for carrying out unapproved work on the property.

The work was carried out at Clarence House at 15 Northland Road without the required planning permission.

Under planning laws, work on listed buildings can only be carried out if specific planning permission has been secured.

Following the recent unapproved work at Clarence House, Derry City and Strabane District Council, which is responsible for local planning issues, took the owner of the property to court.

The court ruled in favour of the council and the property owner was fined £7,500.

When contacted by the Derry News this week, the owner of the building said they would be appealing the decision.

Clarence House, which has been operating in recent years as a guest house, is a Grade B1 listed building which means that it has assessed as having a 'special architectural or historical importance'.

Details of the enforcement action taken against the owner of the property emerged at a recent meeting of the local council's Planning Committee.

However, the exact details of the unapproved work carried out was not revealed at the meeting.

Along with the £7,500 fine, the owner of Clarence House must also pay £50 in legal costs, £30 in court costs and a £15 offender levy.

The committee meeting heard that the council had also recently taken another enforcement case to court in relation to unauthorised infilling and raising of land with waste material at 10-20 Mill Path in Eglinton.

The council was also successful in this case and the defendant was fined £2,500.

They must also pay £50 in legal costs, £34 in court costs and a £15 offender levy.

At the Planning Committee meeting, Sinn Fein councillor Dan Kelly asked who received the money from the fines imposed.

In response, Philip Kingston, the council's Lead Legal Services Officer, said the money from fines go to the court service, while the legal and court costs go to the council.

Mr Kingston said the council had had discussions in the past with court representatives about increasing the level of costs that the council can apply for in such cases.