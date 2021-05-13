Council meeting told that seven Covid patients being treated today at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Seven Covid patients were being treated at Altnagelvin Hospital today, the Western Trust has stated.

One of those patients is being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.

The figures emerged when representatives from the Western Trust addressed a meeting this afternoon of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Health and Community Committee.

Speaking to local councillors, Neil Guckian, the Trust's Director Finance and Contracting, who will take over as chief executive of the local health body in July, said that to date 218 people have died from Covid during the pandemic in acute hospitals within the Western Trust area.

This does not include deaths which have occurred in care homes and other settings.

Mr Guckian said the last Covid death in the Trust region was on April 21.

He stressed that behind each of the statistics was a family who had lost a loved one.

While Covid case rates are falling, Mr Guckian stressed that the virus was still very much in existence.

He said that yesterday there had been 28 new positive Covid cases reported in the Trust area.

Mr Guckian and other Trust representatives outlined to councillors at today's meeting the measures that are being undertaken to 'rebuild' local health services as society emerges from the worst impact of the Covid pandemic.

Teresa Molloy, the Trust's Director of Performance and Service Improvement, said the intensive care unit at Altnagelvin Hospital was being 'de-escalated' from 'surge' status to 'normal levels of capacity'.

However, she added that services were being rebuilt with a level of 'Covid readiness' in the event of an increase in cases.

Dr Bob Brown, the Trust's Director of Nursing/Primary Care and Older People's Services, told the meeting that at one stage there had been 30 Covid outbreaks within Western Trust care homes.

He said this had been reduced to zero, but added that one outbreak has been reported in a care home in recent days.

Dr Brown said the reduction in cases in care homes was down to the vaccination programme.

He said 95% of care home residents had been vaccinated, with 70% of care home staff having also received a vaccine.

The meeting was told that 144,000 people have been vaccinated in the Western Trust area since last December.

Councillors praised the work of local heathcare staff during the pandemic.

However, they also raised concerns that have been communicated to them about the need for improvements to be made as part of the rebuilding of local health services.