High level of prescription drug addiction in Derry needs to be addressed, says local counsellor

The founder of an addiction support group in Derry has warned that prescription drugs are a big problem in the city.

Liam Stewart set up Heal the Hurt five years ago to help local people battling to overcome their addictions.

Mr Stewart, himself a recovering alcohol and drug addict, was among a number of people invited to speak at a special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Health and Community Committee this week.

The meeting on Monday was organised to look at the extent of addiction issues in the local area and the level of support for those battling with addiction.

Mr Stewart told the meeting that his charity was currently working with over 50 people a week.

He said he disagreed with people using the term 'war against drugs'.

“There is no war, there is no fight, drugs are winning hands down,” said Mr Stewart.

The local counsellor said he believed education was the way forward in tackling the problem of addiction, which he described as a 'complex issue'.

While addiction to alcohol and illegal drugs are common issues, Mr Stewart also highlighted the problem with prescription drugs.

“Of the 20 people in with my group tomorrow, four may be in with alcohol, the rest will be prescription drugs, something that really needs to be addressed,” he said.

“We are on the ground seven days a week. We are there all the time. We have took quite a few people off the bridge.

“There is lives being saved but the trauma and what families are being left behind to deal with, I really feel as much for them as I do for people in addiction.

“We are flat out doing our very best. It is me and one other counsellor coming on board tomorrow.

“We are seeing roughly 200 people a month and our doors are open all the time. Hope is the reason the door stays open.”

Among the other groups who spoke at this week's meeting were HURT (Have Your Tomorrows), the Northlands Centre as well as representatives from local health authorities

Councillors praised the work of the local organisations and said they would support them in whatever way they could.



