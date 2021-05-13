Electricity bills set to rise for around 450,000 homes in Northern Ireland, including many in Derry

Northern Ireland’s biggest energy supplier Power NI is set to increase its electricity tariff by 6.9% from 1 July 2021.

A typical Power NI customer with a credit meter will see their bill rise by around £39 per year, while customers with a keypad (PAYG) meter will see a yearly increase of about £38.

Raymond Gormley, Interim Head of Energy at The Consumer Council, said: “From July, around 450,000 homes in Northern Ireland will see their annual electricity cost rise to around £600.

"While this is unwelcome news for consumers, we are aware the main driver is the significant rise in the wholesale costs for energy globally over the last year with home heating oil and natural gas prices on the increase too.

“We work closely with the Utility Regulator to ensure consumers are protected and supported, and no unnecessary costs are added or additional profits are made by the supplier.

"Any customers who are struggling to pay their bill should contact Power NI without delay to discuss their available options."

Mr Gormley added: “We would encourage all consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs.

"Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can save some money.

"The Consumer Council’s website has a free independent energy price comparison tool which empowers consumers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place. In the last year over 71,000 consumers have used this tool to get the best deal.”

Consumers can also get in touch with The Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling FREEPHONE 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@ consumercouncil.org.uk.