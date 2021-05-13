Police appeal for help in locating Derry teenager

Contact
Police are appealing for information about Sophie's whereabouts.
Police are appealing for help to trace missing 16-year-old Sophie Hamilton.
She was last seen wearing maroon flared trousers, blue jumper and black trainers. Sophie is 5’3, with long blonde hair that is often tied up.
Sophie was last seen in the Waterside area of Derry at around 5.40pm on Wednesday, May 12.
If you have any information as to Sophie’s whereabouts please contact 101 and quote reference 1536 of the 12th May 2021.
