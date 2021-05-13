Contact

Police appeal for information after elaborate hoaxes lead to road closures in Derry

Skeoge Road and Craigavon Bridge have now reopened

Police officers at the security alert at Craigavon Bridge last night. Photograph by Nathan Edgar

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A security alert in the Skeoge Road area of Derry has ended and the road has re-opened.

This follows the discovery of a suspicious object last night.

Police along with Ammunition Technical Officers attended.

The object was declared an elaborate hoax, and has been taken away for further examination.

Inspector Michael Swanson said: “I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2077 of 12/05/21.

“This was one of two security alerts in the city on Wednesday night.

"The other – a suspicious object at Craigavon Bridge – was also declared an elaborate hoax.

"I am keen to thank everyone affected and inconvenienced, in both instances, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

“I am also asking members of the public to be vigilant.  If you should come across any object that looks suspicious, please don’t touch it.

"Instead, contact us immediately on 999.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org    

 

