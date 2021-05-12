SDLP councillor Mary Durkan announces she is to stand down from Derry City and Strabane District Council

SDLP councillor Mary Durkan has announced that she is standing down from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Cllr Durkan, who was elected to the council in 2019, said she will be stepping down from the council on May 17.

She said that 'in light of limitations of party structures', she believers her contribution would be 'more effectively made outside of Council'.

She said it had been an 'honour' to serve the people of the local area.

“I am so grateful to everyone who afforded me that opportunity,” she said.

“Thanks to all those who have offered me encouragement and kindness along the way.

“I have developed positive working relationships and forged new friendships inside and outside the chamber.

“I have put my heart and soul into the role. My constituency case-work, campaigning and activism have been broad and varied.

“I have enjoyed providing a platform for a range of voices. I have been enthused, in particular, by the passion and energy of young people seeking to build a better and fairer world, leading the way on climate action and social justice issues.

“The resilience of people during the most difficult of times is humbling and inspirational.”

Cllr Durkan said her original decision to enter 'frontline politics' was not a decision taken lightly.

“I felt driven, though, to challenge the political stalemate and resultant lack of delivery which had scarred my hometown.

“Clearly, we have a long way to go and there is still an immense job of work to be done.

“I have concluded, though, that in light of limitations of party structures, my contribution would be more effectively made outside of Council.

“I am immensely proud of this city and its people. As I step into a new chapter, I remain dedicated to Derry and steadfast in my pursuit of a fair deal for the North West of Ireland.

“I will continue to work with all parties, groups and individuals who share that objective. Strength through unity is more vital than ever: Ní neart go cur le chéile.

“Although I am stepping down from Council, I promise to keep stepping up for Derry. I am giving up a seat but still taking a stand.”