Five men arrested in Derry today, two in connection with murder of RUC officer in 1993

Five men were today arrested in Derry in connection with a number of republican attacks, including the murder of a RUC officer in the city in 1993.

A police spokesperson said detectives from the PSNI today arrested five men under the Terrorism Act in Derry.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, Head of the Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “Three men, aged 23, 52 and 62 years, have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday 19th April.

“The 52 year old man is also being questioned as part of Op Ledging, targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.”

DS Campbell continued: “Two men, aged 48 and 59, have been arrested by Detectives from Legacy Investigation Branch under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Constable Michael Ferguson, who was 21 and from Omagh, and was shot dead by the Provisional IRA whilst on duty in Shipquay Street in Derry/Londonderry at around 2pm on Saturday 23 January 1993.

“The 62 year old man will also be questioned by Legacy Investigation Branch Detectives as part of the ongoing investigation into Michael’s murder.

“The 59 and 62 year old men will also be questioned by Detectives from Kenova in connection with other historical matters.

“All five men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.”