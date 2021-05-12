Mid Ulster Businesses Encouraged To Sign Up To Directory

Local businesses are being encouraged to register their details on Mid Ulster District Council’s online directory and become eligible to receive the latest industry information straight to their inboxes.

The directory provides a comprehensive A-Z of business and industry in Mid Ulster, spanning everything from manufacturing and engineering to retail, hospitality and services.

Registered businesses are also eligible to receive regular electronic updates, covering grants and funding opportunities, business support programmes, the latest developments on critical issues, including EU Exit, plus signposting to the best sources of specialist advice and information.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, said:

“One of the central benefits to being listed in the directory is quick and easy access to the latest business information which is compiled and edited into bitesize chunks, with links to further details, so any business person can see at a glance what’s most relevant to them and their particular business needs at the time.

“Given the very challenging environment in which our businesses are operating due to the pandemic, it’s never been more important to be have a reliable, accurate and comprehensive source of information.

“I would encourage any business to take five minutes to register online”.

Click here to register for the online business directory.