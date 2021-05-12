Police are investigating the report of a suspicious approach to a child in Derry

Police are investigating the report of a suspicious approach to a child in the Waterside area of Derry.

It was reported that between quarter past and half past three yesterday afternoon a secondary school child was approached by a male person driving a white vehicle with tinted windows.

It was reported that the male asked the child to get into the vehicle as he had been asked by the child’s mother to pick them up.

The child thankfully refused and raised the alarm.

A police spokesperson said: "We would ask that all parents remind their children to never accept lifts from strangers no matter who they say they are.

"Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and anyone with information or who may be able to help with our enquiries, is asked to call officers at Waterside on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1216, 11/05/21.

"Information can also be reported online using our non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."