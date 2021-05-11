Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry councillors observe minute's silence in memory of those killed in Ballymurphy massacre

Inquest rules that all those killed were 'entirely innocent'

Derry councillors observe minute's silence in memory of those killed in Ballymurphy massacre

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Councillors in Derry today held a minute's silence in memory of 11 people killed in the Ballymurphy area of Belfast as an inquest found that they were 'entirely innocent'.

The inquest, which began in November 2018, examined the deaths in August 1971.

The shootings happened after an operation in which a number of people were detained without trial.

The victims included a priest trying to help the wounded and a mother of eight.

Nine of the victims were killed by the Army, the coroner said.

Mrs Justice Keegan, who today delivered her findings over the course of more than two hours, said the deaths took place during Northern Ireland's Troubles in a 'highly charged and difficult environment'.

But she concluded: "What is very clear, is that all of the deceased in the series of inquests were entirely innocent of wrongdoing on the day in question."

The killings happened over three days immediately following the introduction of internment.

Speaking this afternoon at the start of a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Business and Culture Committee, committee chair, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell, proposed that a minute's silence be held in memory of those killed in Ballymurphy.

Cllr Farrell read out the names of those killed before the minute's silence was observed.

Sinn Fein councillor Conor Heaney said the gesture would send a message of solidarity from Derry to the Ballymurphy families.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie