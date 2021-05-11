Bail application refused for Magherafelt teenager with 23 previous convictions

A 19-year-old woman with 23 previous convictions to her name has been remanded in custody after a judge refused to grant a change in bail conditions.

Saiyanna Hickey, of Greenvale Park, Magherafelt, appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court last week via video link charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault.

The court heard how Hickey was granted bail on March 20 this year following an incident in which criminal damage was sustained to an Oxfam shop.

Hickey is also accused of assaulting a prison officer while in custody as a result of the incident.

The court was told that on April 25 this year, Hickey was observed on CCTV in Belfast snatching an item from an unknown male and making off in a car.

After being stopped and searched, a quantity of diazepam and pregabalin were found on her person and seized by police.

When questioned in relation to the offence, she admitted she had stolen the drugs, but only used the pregabalin.

Hickey was granted bail to reside at an address at Greenvale Park, but on May 3 2021, police attended the address following a report from the homeowner who alleged the defendant had assaulted her.

The court heard how the injured party had withdrawn consent for her address to be used for bail, causing Hickey to be in breach of her bail conditions.

Opposing bail, police said Hickey was a violent person and anyone being responsible for her bail would require training, or an appropriate security package would have to be put in place.

Hickey's grandmother's address had been offered as a possibility, but police records showed a total of 62 previous reports related to the address.

They also argued she had absconded from her given bail address on a number of occasions and was later located at an address in Antrim.

Defence for Hickey called into question whether the injured party's injuries amounted to actual bodily harm and pointed out she had not attended hospital after the incident.

District Judge Noel Dunlop refused to grant bail.

He remanded Hickey in custody to be returned to appear before Magherafelt court on June 2.