CORONAVIRUS: Cases decrease by 10% across County Derry

There are further signs of encouragement in County Derry in recent days as the number of positive Covid-19 cases decreased by over 10%, while the county's council areas recorded no deaths.

A total of 175 people tested positive for the virus within the county's postal areas over the last seven days, compared with 195 the previous week; a decrease of 10.3%.

The rate of positivity also fell from 3.4% to 2.8%, while the county's rate per 100,000 of population was reduced from 78.6 to 70.5. It remains above the overall NI figure of 33.7.

Derry City (BT48) retains the highest rate per 100,000 in the county and at 139.7, it ranks third highest of all NI's postal areas.

Maghera (BT46) saw a decrease in cases of 66.7%, the largest decrease in the county, while north Derry recorded small numerical increases in Limavady, Garvagh, Coleraine and Portstewart.

There were no Covid-19-related deaths in County Derry's local government districts over the last seven days, while the number of hospital inpatients has also decreased.

The number of Covid patients in Altnagelvin Hospital fell from 14 to 12, while in Antrim Area Hospital the figure fell from 16 to 13.

Almost one million people across Northern Ireland have received their first dose of the vaccine, with the current figure sitting at 976,582, 51.6% of the population.

493,553 second doses have been administered, meaning 26.1% of NI's population are completely vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health have launched a new public information campaign to promote the vaccination programme.

It aims to maintain the strong take-up rates of the vaccine to help protect as many people as possible from Covid-19.

Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride said vaccination was the best form of defence against the virus.

“Our vaccination campaign has been a source of real pride for Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Notwithstanding inevitable logistical challenges, we must strive to maintain the momentum and progress. This new campaign will certainly play its part in making that happen.

“Getting vaccinated is our best defence against the virus. When you get your jab, you are protecting yourself and others.

“You are also helping society get to the point where we can again start to enjoy freedoms that we had to forego to save lives and control the pandemic.”