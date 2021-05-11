Event hosted in Derry tomorrow will encourage people to talk about death

A Derry group will take part in a webinar tomorrow to highlight issues around death.

Compassionate Communities NW alongside partners are hosting a webinar as part of Dying Matters Week 2021 which encourages everyone to think ahead to a time when you will need to make key decisions for yourself or for others.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 12, from 10am to 12.30pm.

The speakers will include local solicitor Gerard Guckian, a former chair of the Western Trust, who will speak about legal issues surrounding death.

People can register for the webinar on the Eventbrite website.