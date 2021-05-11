New project will explore Derry's history and the role it can play in the city's future

Young people are being given the chance to take part in a new project which will inspire ideas for the future of Derry.

Ulster University is organising a series of workshops where information about the history of the city will be discussed and debated as to what part it can play in its future.

Organisers are seeking participants aged between 18 and 35 with a strong connection to Derry.

A Ulster University spokesperson encouraged people to get involved.

“The Historical Urbanism research project has been collecting information about the history of the city and its people for over two years.

“We are now seeking workshop participants to take this information and use it to design a future version of the city that works for the people, while also reflecting the importance of history and heritage in the creation of sustainable ‘places’.

“Participants will gain skills in digital design and making, while also hearing about new research into the history of the city and its people.

“The end result will be the creation of a city model that is inspired by this history while also meeting the needs of current and future residents.”

The initial workshop sessions will take place online on May. 25 and May 26.

A further time commitment will be required in June for online engagement and additional workshop sessions, either online or in-person epending on restrictions.

People can register for the project through the Eventbrite website.

For more information, contact Adrian Grant – a.grant@ulster.ac.uk