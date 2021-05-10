Banner unveiled at Free Derry Corner as part of campaign to get a detox centre in the city

Contact
Tamzin White pictured beside the new banner at Free Derry Corner.
A banner was unveiled at Free Derry Corner this evening in support of a campaign to have a detox centre opened in the city.
The campaign is being led by local teenager Tamzin White whose mother, Louise, died earlier this year as a result of alochol addiction at the age of only 40.
Other members of Tamzin's family have also died from addiction.
In honour of them, eighteen-year-old Tamzin has launched the campaign for the creation of a local detox centre to help those fighting addictions.
Speaking at the unveiling of the new banner this evening, Tamzin she had been overwhelmed by the support she has received.
She said she would 'keep pushing' until a new detox centre was opened in the city.
On Friday, Tamzin met with Health Minister Robin Swann when he visited Derry and spoke to him about the need for better addiction treatment services in the city.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.