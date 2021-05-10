As she retires from Derry Credit Union after 47 years, colleagues say they will miss Siobhan Boyle's 'shine and sparkle'

The longest-serving employee of Derry Credit Union has retired after an incredible 47 years with the organisation.

Siobhan Boyle (nee Barr) started working at the local credit union in 1974.

Since then, it's estimated that she has greeted and served every one of Derry Credit Union's 30,000 members.

Siobhan has also been a popular colleague with all those who have worked with her during her long career.

Now, the Larkhill woman, who is originally from Creggan, has retired to spend more time with her family.

Due to the pandemic, Siobhan's colleagues were not able to mark her retirement in the way they would have wished.

However, they were still able to hold a socially-distanced retirement party last week.

A spokesperson for Derry Credit Union said everyone in the organisation, staff and members, would miss Siobhan.

“Whether in the loans department, in the banking hall, or at reception, Siobhan will have greeted and served just about every one of our 30,000 members with a warm and genuine smile,” the spokesperson said.

“Her reliability, compassion and strong sense of community made her an outstanding member of our staff.

“Bubbly and popular with the members, just about everyone knows Siobhan.

“The Board of Directors, management team and staff of Derry Credit Union thank Siobhan for her years of service, for the example she set and knowledge she imparted to new staff as they joined us, for the sterling manner in which she represented Derry Credit Union, and most of all for her friendship.

“We will miss the shine and sparkle she brought to us every day!

“We wish Siobhan a long, happy and healthy retirement with her husband Seamus, her children and grandchildren,” the credit union spokesperson added.