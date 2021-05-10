Altnagelvin Hospital A&E 'extremely' busy'

The Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is 'extremely busy' today, the Western Health and Social Care Trust has said.

A short time ago, there were 75 people in hospital's emergency department and 24 waiting on beds.

As a result the Trust is appealing to people to only attend if they have a medical or mental health emergency.

Anyone considering attending is urged to use the Phone First initiative telephone 03000206000 or text 0870 240 5152.