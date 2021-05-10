Derry man in court charged with sexual offences against a child

A 63-year-old man appeared at Derry Magistrates Court today charged with a number sexual offences involving a child.

Appearing at a preliminary enquiry, the man, from the Waterside area of the city and who cannot be named because of legal reasons, faced a total of 13 charges, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a female, committing acts of gross indecency with or towards a child and indecent assault of a female.

All the offences are alleged to have occurred between July 5, 1971 and July 5, 1977.

The man was released on bail to appear at Derry Crown Court sitting on June 8 next.