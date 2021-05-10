Prominent buildings in Derry's city centre set for a new lease of life

One of the most prominent locations in Derry's city centre is set for a new lease of life.

The buildings at 59 and 61 Strand Road have been empty since a Boojum restaurant closed last March.

Now, as business life in the city slowly restarts after the devastating impact of the pandemic, it has emerged that a new coffee house is to open in the Strand Road buildings which lie at the busy junction with Clarendon Street.

Final preparations are being made for the opening of the Industry Deli & Coffee House. The owners of the business say it will be opening soon.

This will be seen as a huge boost for business life in the Strand Road area.

Before Boojum, the Sandwich Company occupied the Strand Road building for many years.

As business life in the city centre slowly returns, Brian Tierney, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, has been visiting local shops to offer the council's support.

He urged people to 'shop local' as much as possible.

"I was glad to meet with some of the local businesses across our district this week and hear more about the positive steps forward now that many of those businesses have reopened or are preparing for a scheduled reopening in the coming weeks.

"It was fantastic to see lots of people supporting those businesses while I was out and about and to see that all of the businesses have measures in place to instill confidence in all members of the public that they can support local and be assured that everything is in place to protect both themselves and staff.

"I can fully appreciate how much of a challenge the past year has been for our businesses across a wide range of sectors, and I look forward to the weeks ahead when we hope to see more of those sectors reopening and returning to a more normal operation of business,” said the Mayor.

"Once again I would just like to encourage everyone to support local across the district as much as you can."