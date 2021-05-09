Two men arrested in Derry in connection with Dungiven bomb attack have been released

Contact
Police at the scene of the recent attack in Dungiven.
Two men, aged 36 and 44, who were arrested in Derry last week in connection with a recent bomb attack at the home of a PSNI officer near Dungiven have been released.
The attack at Ballyquin Road took place on April 19.
Police say their enquiries into the attack are continuing.
