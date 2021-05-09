Man assaulted after a gang of masked men force their way into a flat in Derry

Contact
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at a property in Derry on Friday night.
The incident happened at around 11.30pm in the Friel Close area of the city.
Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “It was reported that a number of masked men, some of whom were armed with hammers, gained entry to a flat.
“A male occupant was assaulted during the ordeal and has sustained a minor injury to his head, which could, of course, have been much more serious.
"The female occupant, while not physically injured, has been left extremely shaken.
“The property was ransacked, with items thrown from the upstairs windows. A number of windows were broken, and various household appliances were also smashed.
“This was a reckless and worrying attack, which could have resulted in serious injury – not only to the occupants, but to any potential passers-by.
“Our enquiries are continuing.
“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 2282 of 07/05/21.”
Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
