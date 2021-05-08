Elderly woman robbed at a bus stop in Derry this afternoon

Police are looking for witnesses to a street robbery close to the bus stop at Ferglen Park at around 2pm today.

A male in his 40s wearing a black beanie hat, black top and bottoms wearing a face mask grabbed a brown wallet from the hands of an elderly lady while pushing her to the ground.

The male has then ran off with the wallet in the direction of Altcar Park.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting CCS 920 08/05/21.