Tributes paid to much-loved Derry teacher who died yesterday

Tributes have been paid to a popular Derry teacher who died yesterday.

Siobhan Meehan was an art teacher at St Cecilia's College.

She joined the school in 2006 and was a much-loved member of staff.

St Cecilia's principal, Martine Mulhern, said there was 'great sadness' at Mrs Meehan's passing.

"As an incredibly talented artist, Siobhan joined our staff in 2006. We quickly recognised all of her many attributes and it was not long before we realised Siobhan could actually do anything including keeping me in line as my PA," she said.

"Siobhan was a quiet, unassuming lady who always saw the best in ‘our girls’ and they loved her for it.

"She led by example telling our girls that it was ‘never too late’ and she proved this to them by having recently achieved a First Class honours degree in Art. What an honour it was to attend the showcase of her outstanding work.

"But it is for her beautiful personality - her gentleness, kindness, humour and her unique ability to bring calm to any situation - that we will remember her for. She was a lady in every sense of the word. Siobhan will be sadly missed by all of us. We loved her!

"On behalf of the Board of Governors, staff and pupils of St. Cecilia’s College we extend our sincere sympathy to her husband John, daughters Seanna and Caoimhe, her beloved grandchildren. To her mother, sister, brother extended family and friends we send our deepest condolences."

Mrs Meehan will be buried on Monday following a service at 11am at St Eugene's Cathedral.

Due to the pandemic, the funeral is restricted to family and close friends but the service will be screened on the church's webcam.