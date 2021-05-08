Do you suffer from back pain? New online support course being launched in Derry

A new online course will start in Derry next week for people who suffer from chronic pain.

The ten-week course is being run by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.

The course will start on Tuesday, May 11, from 11am to 12 noon.

Each week, the participants will take part in 30 minutes of gentle exercise before hearing from a health expert.

They will provide guidance for people on managing their pain.

For more information about the programme, contact Ciara on 07734956313 or Lorraine on 07710121878.