Police investigating after a number of cars were damaged in Derry last night

A number of cars were damaged in Derry last night.

Police are investigating a number of incidents in the Aberfoyle Crescent area of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are investigating reports of cars being entered and damage caused in a garden. If you have information that could help us identify the offenders please ring 101 and quote reference 502 of May 7th.

"In the meantime please take this opportunity to review your home security measures. Always remember to lock your car and close and lock all windows and doors."