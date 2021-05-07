Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Two men arrested in connection with bomb attack in Dungiven and gun attacks in Derry

Arrests made in Derry earlier today

Dungiven bomb placed underneath child's car seat

Police at the scene of the recent attack in Dungiven.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have today arrested two men in connection with the activities of the new IRA.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, Head of the Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives today arrested two men under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday 19th April.

"The two men, aged 36 and 44, were arrested in the Derry/Londonderry area and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned by detectives.

"They are also being questioned on suspicion of involvement in three assaults involving firearms that occurred in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry on 6th January, 8th January and 6th February this year.”

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie