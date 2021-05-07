Two men arrested in connection with bomb attack in Dungiven and gun attacks in Derry

Contact
Police at the scene of the recent attack in Dungiven.
Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have today arrested two men in connection with the activities of the new IRA.
Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, Head of the Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives today arrested two men under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday 19th April.
"The two men, aged 36 and 44, were arrested in the Derry/Londonderry area and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned by detectives.
"They are also being questioned on suspicion of involvement in three assaults involving firearms that occurred in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry on 6th January, 8th January and 6th February this year.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.