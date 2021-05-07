Site of famous Barry's Amusements in Portrush being sold for £2.75m

Contact
The site of Barry's Amusements in Portrush.
The owners of Barry's Amusements in Portrush today said they have restarted the process to sell the site on which the famous business is located.
The owners, the Trufelli family, put the site of the amusement arcade up for sale in October 2019.
However, the process has been hampered by the pandemic.
In a statement today, the Trufelli family said that as things return to a 'more favourable economic environment', it is their intention to re-market the business for sale.
“Whilst our hope is that we will be able to sell the business as a going concern, we recognise that it may not be possible to find a suitable purchaser,” the statement said.
“As a result, we have appointed Savills and Philip Tweedie & Company to market the site as both a going concern and a development opportunity.
“Barry’s continues to remain closed in line with Covid restrictions and will not re-open until the sale process has concluded.”
The Barry's site has been placed on the market with a guide price of £2.75m.
The high-profile seafront site is situated in the heart of the town, between the newly renovated Portrush Train Station and The West Bay Beach.
The sale is being handled by joint agents, Savills and Philip Tweedie & Company, on behalf of Barry’s Amusements and is being marketed as a development opportunity but equally would not disregard the potential purchase as a going concern.
A feasibility study undertaken by Savills has revealed that the site could be developed for several uses, including a 120-bed hotel, 23 residential dwellings or a combination of both, in addition to leisure and recreational facilities.
Barry’s Amusements first opened at 16 Eglinton St. in 1926 and has remained one of the most popular family attractions for visitors to the area.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.