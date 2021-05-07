Long-standing Derry community worker retires

The founder and manager of Rosemount Resource Centre for the past 30 years, Tommy McCourt, has retired.

Mr McCourt retired this week as a special ceremony was held to mark the official opening of a new building for the local community group.

The event also saw the closing of a time capsule covering that period of time.

Among those who have contributed to the capsule, which will be opened in 2051, are Bishop of Derry Dónal McKeown, President Michael D Higgins, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, and the Health Minister Robin Swann.

The Department for Communities announced in 2017 Neighbourhood Renewal Investment funding of £781,836 towards the capital costs of demolishing the old Rosemount Resource Centre and building a new modern community facility.

The new building will ensure multi-functional use of the community space to facilitate the continued delivery of current community services and also provide the opportunity for additional service provision identified by the local residents through the consultation process such as men’s health shed, fishing club, reading club and other ‘healthy mind’ programmes.

During yesterday's opening event, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney, made a special presentation to Mr McCourt to mark his retirement.