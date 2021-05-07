Drive-through Covid test centre being set up at Templemore Sports Complex in Derry from today

A drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing unit will be operational in Templemore Sports Complex in Derry from today.

For further information and details on booking a test please visit http://pha.site/cvtesting

The unit is being set up amid concern about a recent significant increase in the Covid case rate in the Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The rate in the local council area is the highest of all 11 councils in Northern Ireland.

The Covid case rate in Donegal is currently the highest of any county in the Republic.