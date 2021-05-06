Councillors in Derry becoming a 'laughing stock' because of the length of meetings, claims DUP Alderman

Independent councillors and representatives from smaller parties have raised concerns about new proposals in relation to the running of Derry City and Strabane District Council meetings.

A raft of new measures have been put forward in a bid to reduce the length of council meetings.

At present, the monthly meetings of the council regularly last for more than eight hours.

A large portion of the meetings are often taken up with debating motions put forward by individual councillors.

There is currently no limit on the number of motions that can be put forward by councillors.

However, under the new measures being proposed, each councillor would be limited to submitting a maximum of three motions each year.

Independent councillors and those representing smaller parties have described the proposals as an attempt by the larger parties on the councils to limit the input of the independent councillors and smaller parties on the council.

The new proposals were discussed at length on Tuesday during a meeting of the council's Governance and Strategic Planning committee.

A series of recommendations were made at this week's meeting in relation to the new proposals.

This will be discussed further at the council's monthly meeting later this month before a final decision is taken on whether new measures are introduced in relation to the management of council meetings.

Speaking at this week's meeting, DUP Alderman Hilary McClintock said her party would support the new limitations in relation to motions.

She added that the council need to make meetings more efficient.

“We are becoming a laughing stock out there. People are saying what on earth are you talking about for eight and nine hours,” she said.

“We really are becoming a laughing stock and we really have to do something about that.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said people would view the new proposals as 'censorship' which would 'limit democracy' within the council.

He added that the proposals would adversely impact the smaller parties and independents.

“What is very clear is that the DUP want to put a cap on democracy. They want to limit people's ability to speak and bring issues to the council,” said Cllr Harkin.

Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle said the new proposals would limit him to three motions a year while a party with 11 councillors would be able to bring 33 motions over the course of a year.

“That is not equitable and I am absolutely horrified to think that in the city that gave this island civil rights that I genuinely have to sit here today and listen to people try and limit the input that I have into this council,” said Cllr Doyle.

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said her party wanted to see the issue taken forward in a 'really inclusive way' which ensured that council business was done in an 'efficient manner where everybody's voice is heard'.

However, she added that she also had concerns over the length of council meetings.

“If you ask anyone in the street in terms of our full council meeting sitting from 4 o'clock to twenty to one in the morning they will think that we are idiots.

“People say what do you be talking about? What have you sorted out? What have you done?

“That is something that we really do need to be addressing and ensure that the public know what we are doing and know the value of what we are doing.

“Sitting for eight and a half hours is not always the best use of anyone's time when you have constituents who want their housing issues sorted, they want their drains sorted, they want practical things coming from their councillors,” added Cllr Duffy.

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly criticised the proposed changes to how the council operates.

“I think there is something very wrong here. If it is not broke, why are we fixing it? What is this all about?

“For the DUP to try and tell us what is relevant and what is not relevant is an absolute disgrace.

“I think this is the beginning of a very slippery slope and it needs to be opposed very, very vigorously,” he said.