Number of people visiting Altnagelvin's A&E department now almost back up at pre-pandemic levels

The number of patients attending Altnagelvin Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) is back to ‘near normal levels’ as Covid-19 restrictions have eased.

Pre-pandemic, up to 230 patients attended the department per day. It’s now back to almost 200 per day.

Over the past year numbers attending the local A&E with fractures had reduced by 20 per cent.

At a Western Trust media briefing, Geraldine McKay, Director of Acute Hospitals at the Trust, said numbers had risen because children are back outside playing again and more vehicles are on the roads.

She added: “We have experienced severe and sustained pressure in Altnagelvin over a 72 hour period towards the end of last week with in excess of 200 patients attending on a daily basis.”

Pathways will continue to be maintained for Covid and non-Covid patients, Mrs McKay explained.

A new ‘Phone First’ service is in operation through which patients can be directed to the most appropriate service.

It is designed for patients, including children, who are feeling unwell and considering travelling to an ED or Minor Injuries Unit with an injury or illness which requires urgent treatment but is not immediately life threatening.

At the media briefing, Mrs McKay said critical care has returned to normal levels with 10 ICU beds at Altnagelvin and six at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) compared to 16 and 8 respectively during extreme surge.

Work is progressing, she said, at Altnagelvin to ‘enhance the footprint and side room capacity’.

The oxygen system at SWAH has also been upgraded.

Covid patients are ‘much reduced’ with 11 patients at Altnagelvin on Tuesday, two of which were in intensive care and five at SWAH with one in ICU.

The Trust could not confirm if any of those patients have received vaccinations.

Local transmission remains high in pockets across the north west, the meeting was told.

Outpatient capacity is being maintained at 40 per cent for virtual activity and face to face clinics for red flag and time critical patients are ‘progressing’.

“Priorities remain cancer and time critical surgeries for this quarter, which is up until the end of June.

“I want to specifically mention orthopaedics, a service that has our longest waiting patient group, both within new outpatient and inpatient treatments,” Mrs McKay said.

‘Mega clinics’ are being run for new outpatients which see up to 100 patients per day in a multi-disciplinary approach ‘one-stop-shop’.

The Trust Director added: “We’re also reviewing all additional capacity across our hospital system for treating patients who require hip and knee replacements, and you know the waiting time for that is now up to six years.”

The Western Trust ‘Phone First’ service operates from 8am to 12 midnight, seven days a week using the following contact options:

The ‘Phone First’ number to ring is 0300 020 6000

The ‘Phone First’ text relay number is 0870 240 5152.

For all emergencies that are life threatening people should always call 999 immediately.