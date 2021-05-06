Greenhaw Lodge care home in Derry to reopen this summer with a new name

A Derry care centre will reopen this summer as Oakleaves Care Centre.

The facility, formerly known as Greenhaw Lodge and situated on Racecourse Road, has undergone a seven-figure investment.

The facility closed in November last year following issues raised by RQIA and all residents were moved to suitable alternative accommodation that met their assessed care needs, to allow for the infrastructure upgrade and extensive refurbishment to take place.

It is expected that Oakleaves Care Centre will reopen in the coming weeks, once building works are completed and an inspection carried out by RQIA and all other necessary regulatory bodies.

Management at Oakleaves Care Centre has been in ongoing liaison with Western Trust representatives throughout the project.

It is hoped the reopening will help to ease the present available bed shortage in the local area whilst the financial investment made to Oakleaves Care Centre by the operator, Larchwood Care NI, demonstrates its significant commitment to families in the community in need of expert nursing and dementia care.

A spokesperson for Larchwood Care NI said: “We look forward to reopening as Oakleaves Care Centre in the coming weeks.

“Caring for people and supporting families in the nearby communities with enhanced facilities is hugely important to us. Our financial investment in Oakleaves Care Centre – both in infrastructure and management - highlights the operating standards we have committed to moving forward.”

Ahead of scheduled reopening this summer, Oakleaves Care Centre is currently recruiting for registered nurse, care assistant and kitchen assistant roles.

To apply for any of these roles and for more information on Oakleaves Care Centre, please contact Jennifer Lynch, Home Manager, or Niamh Saunders, Home Administrator on 02871 354725.