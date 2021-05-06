Strong Derry involvement in new panel set up to discuss issues around Irish unity

Contact
Denis Bradley is on the new panel announced by the SDLP.
There is a strong Derry involvement in a new panel set up the SDLP to discuss issues surrounding a united Ireland.
The party has set up the New Ireland Commission to 'engage with every community, sector and generation on this island to build new proposals that can generate a consensus on our future constitutional arrangements'.
The inaugural meeting of the New Ireland Commission Expert and Reference Panel will take place today.
Among those on the panel are Denis Bradley, former vice-chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, from the North West Migrants Forum, and local economist Paul Gosling.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the new group had an important role.
“The work of the New Ireland Commission is about bringing people and communities together to imagine and build a new and shared future.
“This work is too important to be left to old battles of identity, recrimination or righting old wrongs.
“This is about coming together to build a new future in the substantial common interest of all our people.
“This will not be easy work, nor will it be comfortable for many of us but it is necessary if we are to offer this generation and future generations a better chance for a better life," said Mr Eastwood.
Among other members of the new panel are Reverend Norman Hamilton, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, and ex-republican prisoner Ricky O'Rawe.
