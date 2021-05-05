Woman taken to hospital following a road crash in Derry this morning

Contact
A woman was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in the Waterside area of Derry this morning.
The collision occurred on the A2 Clooney Road shortly before 10am.
The main carriageway was closed for a time as emergency services attended the scene.
A PSNI spokesperson said a woman in her 30s was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital as a precautionary measure.
The road was reopened to traffic at around 1pm.
