Woman taken to hospital following a road crash in Derry this morning

A woman was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in the Waterside area of Derry this morning.

The collision occurred on the A2 Clooney Road shortly before 10am.

The main carriageway was closed for a time as emergency services attended the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said a woman in her 30s was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The road was reopened to traffic at around 1pm.