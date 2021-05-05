Contact

More building plans approved for the huge Ebrington site in Derry

Council's Planning Committee give the green light for projects

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee today approved a number of applications in relation to the Ebrington site.

The first one related to an application for Listed Building Consent for the alteration and extension of the former military building at Building 40, Ebrington, to provide a bar/restaurant, landscaping and associated works.

Members of the committee attending their monthly Planning Committee meeting heard how the proposed extension to the rear of Building 40 will include a three storey extension stepping down to a two storey extension to the rear that will nestle into the step created by the retaining wall at the boundary of Building 40 and 44 – 46.

In a separate application, full planning permission and listed building consent was granted for the removal of the existing rear extension and its rebuilding at Building 63 Ebrington Square.

Members of the Planning Committee were informed that Building 63 is the former Officers Quarters and Captains House, and is a two storey white rendered Georgian building with basement level located at the north east corner of the Square onto the Parade Ground.

The chairman of the Planning Committee, Cllr Christopher Jackson said he was delighted to see work continue to progress at the Ebrington site.

“These proposed plans are another positive step towards completing the transformation of this strategically important regeneration site.

“We are delighted to see these projects advance and look forward to seeing Ebrington continue to develop into a business and cultural hub that everyone can enjoy.

“These latest planning applications come just a month after we approved a number of developments at the site including the change of use, refurbishment and extension to the guard house at Building 10 and 10a and plans for change of use at Buildings 85 and 85a.”

