Donegal gardaí set up dedicated phone line for reporting Covid-19 breaches

Confidential line established after health officials report outbreaks linked to social gatherings

Letterkenny Garda Station

The phone line at Letterkenny garda station has been set up due to the high rate of Covid-19 cases in the county

Gardaí in Donegal have set up a dedicated phone line for reporting suspected breaches of Covid-19 health regulations.

The phone line at Letterkenny garda station has been set up due to the high rate of Covid-19 cases in the county and reports of social gatherings which breach health regulations across all age groups.

The move comes after health officials in the county have reported outbreaks of Covid-19 linked to parties among young people, birthday parties and among all age groups, congregations among secondary school pupils, wakes being held in contravention of guidelines and social gatherings after funerals. 

Gardaí are appealing to the members of the public who are aware of events or parties to call the confidential line, which covers the whole county, on 074 91 67101. They say they will act on information and take action to stop events or prevent planned gatherings from taking place.

The line has been established after chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan raised concern about the high level of Covid-19 infections in the county last week.

