Planning permission granted for new complex for Ardnashee school in Derry

Planning permission was today granted for a new complex for Ardnashee School at Northland Road in Derry.

For many years, the school, which caters for pupils with special needs, has been based in Pennyburn.

However, its current facilities are not adequate for its needs and there have been plans in place for several years for a move to a new purpose-built school at Northland Road on a large plot of land previously occupied by Foyle College.

The land became vacant a number of years ago when Foyle College moved to the Waterside.

Planning permission for the new Ardnashee School complex was today granted at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District's Planning Committee.

The decision to grant planning permission was unanimous.

Work on the new school is expected to start later this year.

It is understood that the building of the complex will take two years to complete.