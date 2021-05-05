Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Planning permission granted for new complex for Ardnashee school in Derry

Complex will be built on former site of Foyle College at Northland Road

Planning permission granted for new complex for Ardnashee school in Derry

How the new school will look.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

Planning permission was today granted for a new complex for Ardnashee School at Northland Road in Derry.

For many years, the school, which caters for pupils with special needs, has been based in Pennyburn.

However, its current facilities are not adequate for its needs and there have been plans in place for several years for a move to a new purpose-built school at Northland Road on a large plot of land previously occupied by Foyle College.

The land became vacant a number of years ago when Foyle College moved to the Waterside.

Planning permission for the new Ardnashee School complex was today granted at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District's Planning Committee.

The decision to grant planning permission was unanimous.

Work on the new school is expected to start later this year.

It is understood that the building of the complex will take two years to complete.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie