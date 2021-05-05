Planning permission granted for new complex for Ardnashee school in Derry

Contact
How the new school will look.
Planning permission was today granted for a new complex for Ardnashee School at Northland Road in Derry.
For many years, the school, which caters for pupils with special needs, has been based in Pennyburn.
However, its current facilities are not adequate for its needs and there have been plans in place for several years for a move to a new purpose-built school at Northland Road on a large plot of land previously occupied by Foyle College.
The land became vacant a number of years ago when Foyle College moved to the Waterside.
Planning permission for the new Ardnashee School complex was today granted at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District's Planning Committee.
The decision to grant planning permission was unanimous.
Work on the new school is expected to start later this year.
It is understood that the building of the complex will take two years to complete.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.