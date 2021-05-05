Decision due to be made today on plans for a new apartment complex at Northland Road in Derry

A decision is due to be made today on plans for a new apartment complex in Derry.

Planning officers have recommended refusing planning permission for the 17 new apartments within a six-storey building on a vacant plot on Northland Road between Clarence Avenue and the Magee campus of Ulster University.

However, the final decision on the proposal rests with councillors on Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee.

The committee will hold its monthly meeting today and the Clarence Avenue plans are on the agenda.

The building would have incorporated a total of 17 social housing apartments – 10 two-bedroom apartments and seven one-bedroom properties.

A number of residents in the area lodged objections to the plans.

They said that some sections of the apartment complex would overlook their homes and also highlighted that there would no parking spaces at the apartments.

Planning officers with Derry City and Strabane District Council have completed a report into the application.

The report recommends that the planning application be refused.

In the planning report, a council officer says that an original application for the apartments was amended after planning officials had 'initial concerns' regarding its scale and design.

The report said that the revised design had taken 'better account' of the character of the area.

However, the planning officers said that they would still recommend that the application be refused.

In the report conclusions, the officers said the proposed development would impact on existing on-street parking.

The report also claimed that the apartments would have a 'negative impact on the future' of a 'protected tree' on the nearby Magee campus.