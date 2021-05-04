Police investigating number of break-ins at business premises in Derry

Contact
Police in Derry are investigating a number of commercial burglaries in the Campsie area over the weekend and asking business owners to take the opportunity now to review their security measures.
Crime Prevention Officer Mitch Freedman explains: “Businesses that don’t operate over the weekend or are based in an industrial estate on the outskirts can be more vulnerable therefore ensure you are making best use of alarm systems, CCTV and other measures to secure your properties.
“If you would like further crime prevention advice or information contact us on 101 or visit our website: www.psni.police.uk.”
If anyone has information about the burglaries in Campsie at the weekend please contact detectives at Strand Road on 101. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
