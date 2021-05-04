Young people in Derry create a special time capsule to tell their pandemic stories

Young people in Derry have created a time capsule which will tell their pandemic stories.

Members of Long Tower Youth Club created the time capsule project to give young people from the area an opportunity to describe how the pandemic has impacted their lives in the past year.

More than 400 children from the youth club and local schools took part in the project.

Their stories have been placed in the time capsule which was buried on Friday evening at the play park beside the youth club.

The capsule will be dug up in ten years time and will give the young people who read the contributions the chance to find out what life was like during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, another pandemic-related time capsule will be buried in Derry this week.

It has been organised by the Outer West Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership in conjunction with the Rosemount Resource Centre.

A spokesperson for the organisers of this time capsule said: “The past year has been challenging yet unique in that we have had to change the way we live, work, shop, study and socially interact.

“During this time, the community spirit emblematic of the people of Derry has been evermore visible through increased effort, solidarity, and spirit of generosity.

“To capture people’s experiences of this unique time we are creating a time-capsule.”

The spokesperson said the time-capsule project will create an archive of Covid 19 and lockdown experiences.

“It is hoped that this will give future generations an opportunity to read first-hand testimonies from people of all ages including health care professionals and those who worked on the front line during this time.

“The time capsule will be registered with the International Time Capsule Society and will be stored away for thirty years on 06 May 2021.

“Among those who have contributed to the project to date are Bishop Donal McKeown, the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, the Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, and Robin Swann Health Minister.

“To participate in this project all you need to do is write a short piece which captures your experiences and drop it in to the Rosemount Resource Centre.

“For younger children we have created a template which can be collected from the Rosemount Resource Centre or requested by email. For further information please email communityconnectownrp@gmail.com,” added the spokesperson.