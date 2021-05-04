People urged to make a will this month and support the Foyle Hospice in Derry in the process

Contact
The money raised will be used to support the Foyle Hospice.
May is 'Make a Will' month at Foyle Hospice and the local charity is working with a number of local solicitor firms to offer everyone the opportunity to have a standard will written or changed free of charge by a participating solicitor, in return for a small donation to the hospice.
A hospice spokesperson said: “Leaving Foyle Hospice a gift in your will, no matter how big or small, will help us to continue to care and offer specialist services to our community.
“Confirming your charitable donation in your will ensures that your chosen charity receives your gift.
"In return for the donated services of participating firms, we are asking you to make a donation of £75 to Foyle Hospice, which you can do by through a link on the hospice website."
A list of the participating solicitors in the 'Make a Will' initiative is also available on the hospice website.
Eamonn Baker and Tracey McRory (far right) pictured on Friday handing over copies of the new book to Linda Ming and Anne Duffy from the Central Library in Derry.
