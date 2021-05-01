Donegal singled out for worrying level of non-compliance with Covid guidelines

Contact
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holahan said the level of compliance with Covid-19 restrictions in Donegal was concerning when compared to the rest of the country.
During Friday evening’s NPHET meeting, Dr Holohan said there were 'a number of the kinds of activities that - let’s just be honest the dogs on the street including those in Donegal know shouldn’t be happening - are happening'.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn was more specific, saying: “We are seeing birthday parties, peer parties, older secondary school children meeting up socially outside of the school environments, social events linked to funerals and weddings.”
The 14-day incidence rate in Donegal is the highest in the country, standing at 293.4 per 100,000 people.
Across the Republic, the average is 125.
