Back in business - shops, cafes and gyms among those allowed to reopen today

Shops, gyms, pubs, restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland will reopen today after four months in lockdown.

This marks the latest stage of the easing of the coronavirus restrictions.

Hospitality businesses can also reopen but must only operate outdoors, with table service and limited numbers per table.

Gyms and swimming pools, including those based in leisure centres, can only open for individual training or for one-to-one coaching with a personal trainer.

Restrictions on meeting up outside have also been slightly further eased, with 15 people from three households allowed to meet in a private garden.

Earlier closing times for takeaway businesses and off-licences have also been removed.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, has asked the public to support local businesses as more prepare to reopen today.

He said that it has been an incredibly challenging year for so many businesses within the district, and he asked that the public do what they can to support them while also adhering to health guidelines.

"I know there will be many businesses across our city and district really excited to open their doors today after a turbulent and difficult past year.

"I hope that everyone will support those businesses in the weeks and months ahead as they try to return to normality," said Mayor Tierney.

"In doing so, I would ask everyone to please make sure they're following the health guidelines in place including wearing a face mask where required and always maintaining social distancing.

"It really is brilliant to see businesses reopen, but we also have to be mindful that the COVID-19 virus is still in our community so the best way that we can help our local businesses is by following the guidelines while in stores and out and about."