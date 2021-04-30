Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Moneymore farmer fined after polluting waterway

Inspection officers noted the farmer had taken steps to rectify the situation.

Moneymore farmer fined after polluting waterway

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A 52-year-old farmer from Moneymore has been hit with a fine for polluting a tributary of the Ballymully River.

Hugh Murray, of Granard Lane, Moneymore, pleaded guilty to a charge of polluting a waterway in relation to an incident on July 4 2019.

Water quality inspectors had observed a grey fungus on the surface of the river and noticed an agricultural odour in the vicinity.

Further upstream, inspectors found the fungal growth to be stronger on the left hand side, next to Mr Murray's land.

The court heard how the inspectors had observed a pipe discharging what they suspected to be silage effluent into the waterway and noted a number of fish in distress in the river.

Inspectors attended Mr Murray's property and spoke with his son, who then contacted his father by phone.

Mr Murray agreed to carry out remedial work and said there had been a connection problem between a pipe and a drain in the system.

A sample taken by inspectors was found to be over 4,300 times over the threshold for poor water quality.

Subsequent checks from inspectors found efforts had been made to reduce the problem and the water quality was improving.

Defence for Mr Murray said he had been at a family funeral in Cork at the time of the inspectors' discovery and had taken immediate steps to rectify the situation.

The court also heard the presence of dead fish in the water had never been disclosed to Mr Murray.

District Judge Noel Dunlop fined Mr Murray £400 alongside a £15 offender's levy.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie